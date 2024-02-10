Besieged by Second Homes: The Battle for Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers

As the sun sets over the Yealm estuary, the villages of Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers exude a timeless charm that has captivated generations. However, a brewing storm threatens to disrupt this tranquility. A surge in second homeowners has sent property prices soaring, leaving locals grappling with an uncertain future.

A Tale of Two Villages

Nestled on the banks of the Yealm estuary, Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers are two idyllic South Devon villages with a rich maritime history. For generations, these communities have thrived on fishing, boatbuilding, and agriculture. Today, they are faced with a new challenge: the relentless rise of second homeowners.

In recent years, the Yealm estuary has become a haven for second homeowners seeking refuge from city life. The villages' quaint charm and stunning natural beauty have fueled a property boom, with houses now selling for astronomical prices. In Noss Mayo, a property called Mole End on Pillory Hill fetched £1.9 million last year. Similarly, Number 8 Church Park in Newton Ferrers sold for over £1.8 million.

This rapid increase in property prices has had a profound impact on the local community. The average house price in the area now stands at £1,036,086, a 31% increase from last year and 27% higher than in 2016.

Locals in Limbo

For many locals, the influx of second homeowners has created a housing crisis. With property prices spiraling out of control, young families and first-time buyers are being priced out of the market. In turn, this has led to a shortage of affordable housing and long-term rentals.

"It's heartbreaking," says Lucy, a lifelong resident of Noss Mayo. "I've watched friends and family being forced to leave because they can't afford to live here anymore."

The situation has become so dire that some residents have taken matters into their own hands. Local campaign groups have sprung up, determined to keep their villages "for locals."

"We don't want to become the next Salcombe," says Tom, a Newton Ferrers native. Salcombe, a nearby town, has been overrun by second homeowners, leading to skyrocketing property prices and a hollowed-out community.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

Despite the challenges, residents remain hopeful that they can preserve the unique character of their villages while embracing the changes that come with growth. Some have even found silver linings in the property boom.

"The money that second homeowners bring into the area has helped support local businesses and services," says Sarah, a local shop owner. "But we need to find a balance that works for everyone."

Local schools, too, have seen an uptick in enrollment, thanks to the influx of new families. "Our school is thriving," says Jane, a teacher at Noss Mayo Primary School. "It's a testament to the strong community spirit that still exists here."

As the sun sets on the Yealm estuary, the future of Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: the resilience and determination of their residents will not be easily swayed. For now, they continue to fight for their communities, hoping to preserve the charm and character that have defined these villages for generations.

The struggle in Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers is emblematic of a larger issue facing many rural communities across the UK. As second homeowners flock to picturesque villages, locals are left grappling with the consequences. But in the face of adversity, these resilient communities continue to push for a future that balances growth and preservation.