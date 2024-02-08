Benson Area Chamber of Commerce Honors Community Pillars at 75th Annual Banquet

The Barn at Broadslab, a rustic yet elegant venue, played host to the 75th Annual Benson Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet on February 1, 2024. This significant event honored the outstanding contributions and achievements of various individuals and organizations within the Benson community.

Honoring the Pillars of Benson

Mayor Jerry Medlin, a well-respected figure in the community, was named Citizen of the Year. His tireless dedication and commitment to the betterment of Benson have left an indelible mark on the town's landscape.

Dwight McKinsey Whitaker II received the Officer of the Year award, a testament to his commendable service in law enforcement. His unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting the citizens of Benson has earned him the admiration and gratitude of the community.

The American Legion Banner Post 109 was recognized as the Large Business of the Year, reflecting its significant presence and contribution to the local economy. Their unwavering support for veterans and their families has made a tangible difference in the lives of many.

Celebrating the Unsung Heroes

Darla Hamm, a force to be reckoned with in the realm of humanitarian causes, received two awards: Humanitarian of the Year and Woman of the Year. Her dedication and service to the community have been nothing short of remarkable.

Lindsey Johnson's commitment to education was celebrated with the Educator of the Year award. Her passion for nurturing young minds and fostering a love for learning has had a profound impact on the students of Benson.

The Arts Award was shared by two recipients, Larry Proctor and Kenny St. John, both of whom have made substantial contributions to the local arts scene. Their work has enriched the cultural fabric of the community, making Benson a vibrant and creative place to live.

A Night to Remember

Other notable awardees include Jeanelle McCain, named Volunteer of the Year for her selfless service; Neighbors & Associates, recognized as Business Family of the Year; Lisa Eatmon, honored as Public Service Employee of the Year; and Allen Roberts, named Chamber Ambassador of the Year.

The Small Business Persons of the Year award went to Shelly and Jeremy Norris, who have made a notable impact through their entrepreneurial endeavors. Addison Brooke Wood received the Outstanding Youth award, highlighting the promise and potential of the town's younger generation.

E.G. Burr was named Firefighter of the Year, a recognition of his bravery and dedication to keeping the community safe. Dual Board of Directors Awards were presented to Will Chandler and Landis Hall, both of whom have shown exceptional leadership and commitment to the Chamber.

Lastly, Paul Dunn was honored as the Outstanding Senior Citizen, celebrating his long-standing contributions to the community. His wisdom, experience, and dedication continue to inspire and guide the people of Benson.

As the 75th Annual Benson Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet drew to a close, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of pride and gratitude. The town of Benson had come together to honor the best of the best, celebrating the individuals and organizations who make the community a better place.

In the words of Chamber President, "These awards are a testament to the spirit of Benson, a town that values hard work, dedication, and service. We are proud to honor these exceptional individuals and organizations, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for our community."

As the guests dispersed, the echoes of applause and laughter lingered in the air, a reminder of the enduring power of community and the remarkable individuals who shape it.