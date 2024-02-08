Beloved Late-Night Eatery Are U Hungry to Close Its Doors

In a bittersweet turn of events, the late-night haven of comfort food, Are U Hungry, nestled in the heart of downtown State College, has declared its closure, slated for the end of February. This beloved sandwich shop, a beacon of solace for the hungry and weary since 2005, has succumbed to a myriad of challenges that have besieged its operations.

A Legacy of Late-Night Delights

Renowned for its signature "Fat Sandwiches" and the iconic "Big Bite Chicken," Are U Hungry has been a mainstay of State College's culinary landscape. Its late-night hours, a rarity in the area, have provided solace to countless patrons seeking respite in the form of a hearty meal after a long day or night.

Yet, despite its enduring popularity, the restaurant has found itself grappling with a series of obstacles that have hindered its ability to maintain its cherished standard of service.

Challenges Amidst Change

Citing persistent staffing shortages, the ongoing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertainty regarding their Sowers Street location, the owners of Are U Hungry have made the difficult decision to close their doors.

The challenges in hiring and retaining staff, particularly for the management of late-night operations, have proven to be a significant hurdle. The pandemic's lingering effects have further exacerbated these issues, creating a perfect storm of complications that have tested the restaurant's resilience.

The loss of partners and the impending expiration of their lease have only served to compound these problems, painting a bleak picture for the future of this beloved eatery.

Hope Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the looming closure, the owners of Are U Hungry remain hopeful for a potential revival. They are actively exploring options such as new ownership, relocation, or adjusted business hours to breathe new life into the restaurant.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the restaurant expressed its gratitude for the unwavering patronage and support from customers and employees over the past 19 years. As they approach their final days of operation, they invite the community to join in celebrating the memories and moments that have defined Are U Hungry's legacy.

The closure of Are U Hungry will take effect on February 26th. Until then, the restaurant will continue to provide weekly hours and updates via its Instagram page, serving as a testament to its enduring spirit and the indelible mark it has left on the community of State College.

As the sun sets on this chapter of Are U Hungry's story, the echoes of laughter, the scent of sizzling sandwiches, and the warmth of shared meals will continue to linger in the hearts of those who have found solace in its welcoming embrace. The legacy of Are U Hungry is not defined by its closure but by the memories it has created and the community it has nurtured.