Bedford County School Board's Search for a New Superintendent: A Community-Driven Process

Bedford County School Board Bids Farewell to Superintendent, Initiates Search for Successor

Bedford County, SC - The Bedford County School Board is preparing to bid farewell to Superintendent Marc Bergin at the end of the current school year. Bergin, who has served the county's schools for nearly three decades in various teaching and administrative roles, has been at the helm as superintendent since June 1, 2021.

With the impending departure of their esteemed leader, the school division is earnestly seeking a successor who can continue Bergin's legacy of providing equal opportunities for all students and guiding them towards becoming productive citizens.

A Community-Driven Selection Process

In an effort to involve all stakeholders in the decision-making process, the Bedford County School Board has announced that it will hold three town hall meetings. These gatherings aim to collect valuable input from staff, community groups, and parents regarding the qualities and qualifications they believe the new superintendent should possess.

In addition to the town halls, the county will also provide an online survey for constituents who wish to share their thoughts on the matter. The survey, which will be available on the school division's website, seeks to ensure that everyone has a voice in the selection process.

Upholding Transparency and Legal Requirements

As the school board navigates the hiring process, it is crucial to comply with the South Carolina Code of Laws regarding purchases and teacher employment. This statute mandates that the entire board must act after receiving extra notice, and their decision must be recorded in the minutes at a properly noticed meeting.

Recent history has highlighted the importance of adhering to these guidelines, as three major violations of the State's Freedom of Information Act have come to light. These violations include the failure to properly notify the public of the decision to hire a new superintendent.

To avoid potential complications and ensure the validity of the hiring process, the Bedford County School Board must diligently follow the established legal procedures. This commitment to transparency and adherence to the law will not only safeguard the integrity of the selection process but also foster trust among the community.

A Collective Vision for the Future

As the Bedford County School Board embarks on this journey to find a new superintendent, it is essential to keep the community's collective vision at the forefront. The ideal candidate will be someone who can build upon the strong foundation laid by Bergin and continue the school division's mission of providing equal opportunities for all students.

With the input of staff, community groups, parents, and the broader Bedford County community, the school board aims to appoint a superintendent who will lead the division into a future where every student has the chance to thrive and become a productive citizen.

For more information on the hiring process, including the timeline and details of the town hall meetings, please visit the Bedford County School Division's website.

As Bedford County bids farewell to Superintendent Marc Bergin, the search for a new leader begins. With a commitment to transparency and a dedication to upholding the legal requirements, the school board invites the community to participate in the selection process. Together, they will find a superintendent who can continue Bergin's legacy and guide the county's students towards a bright and inclusive future.