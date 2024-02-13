Beaver County Conservation District Hosts Tire Collection Event to Combat Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

In an effort to combat mosquito-borne illnesses, the Beaver County Conservation District is hosting a tire collection event on April 13. The event, part of the Mosquito Vector Disease Program, aims to reduce habitats for mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile Virus.

A Small Fee for a Significant Impact

Residents of Beaver County can recycle car and light truck tires up to 20 inches for $2.50 per tire. Tires must be removed from rims beforehand. The event will take place at the Environmental Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

A Community Effort to Improve Public Health

The tire collection event is made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's grants. The Beaver County Conservation District is optimistic that this event will make a difference in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses.

Refreshments and a Chance to Make a Difference

In addition to helping protect the community's health, attendees can enjoy refreshments while dropping off their tires. The Beaver County Conservation District encourages all residents to participate in this important event.

