Beauty Influencer MRS Makeup Seeks Prayers for Sister Attacked in Cork, Cancels Event

Beauty entrepreneur Michelle Regazzoli Stone, widely known as MRS Makeup, took to Instagram in a heartfelt plea for prayers as her sister, Selina, faces surgery following a violent attack. The incident, occurring on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork City, left Selina with a severely broken ankle after she was assaulted in what appears to be a random act of violence. Michelle, who was preparing to host a masterclass in celebration of International Women's Day, has canceled the event to be with her injured sister.

Advertisment

Shocking Morning Call Leads to Hospital Dash

Michelle's day took a devastating turn when she received a call from a stranger using her sister's phone, informing her of the attack. The news came as a shock, especially amidst the mourning of another loss, highlighting the day's tragic unpredictability. Selina, who was in Cork for work, now requires surgery for the injuries sustained during the assault, prompting Michelle to rush to her side.

Community Support and Event Cancellation

Advertisment

In light of her sister's hospitalization, Michelle made the difficult decision to cancel her upcoming masterclass in Blanchardstown, Dublin, despite nearly selling out. The event, intended to mark International Women's Day, held significant importance, but family took precedence in this critical time. Michelle's request for prayers and support from her followers underscores the gravity of the situation and the community's role in offering solace and strength during such trials.

Reflections on Safety and Sisterhood

The incident raises concerns about public safety and the availability of surveillance in the area where the attack occurred. Michelle's frustration with the response to the violent act points to broader issues of security and justice. As she prepares to support her sister through surgery and recovery, the focus shifts to healing, both physical and emotional, and the resilience of sisterhood in the face of adversity.