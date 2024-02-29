BBMP Budget 2024 Unveiled: Boost for Bengaluru with Focus on Infrastructure, Climate Action

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda Kalkeri reveals the 2024 budget amidst the absence of an elected council, spotlighting infrastructure and climate initiatives. With a budget size of Rs 12,369.46 crore, BBMP aims to elevate Brand Bengaluru through various developmental and environmental projects.

Advertisment

Strategic Financial Planning

BBMP's approach to maximizing revenue through premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), advertising policy adjustments, and property tax rationalization reflects a strategic attempt to strengthen its financial base. This year's budget underscores a commitment to decentralizing governance, allocating ₹2 crore to each ward for local infrastructure improvements, including footpaths, drains, and pothole repairs. However, the efficacy of such measures remains in question due to the absence of ward committee meetings and pending BBMP elections.

Investing in Local Development and Environment

Advertisment

Highlighting the importance of community and environmental well-being, the budget increases support for Indira Canteens and proposes the establishment of four waste processing plants outside city limits, despite calls for localized waste management solutions. Furthermore, the initiation of a Climate Action Cell, with a ₹10 crore fund under the Bengaluru Climate Action Plan, marks a significant step towards addressing environmental concerns. Nonetheless, the plan's impact hinges on the effective coordination of activities and public participation.

Future Mobility and Governance Challenges

The introduction of a Bengaluru City Comprehensive Mobility Plan raises questions about its differentiation from existing plans and the BBMP's role in urban mobility, stressing the need for the formation of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). The budget, while ambitious, underscores the critical need for BBMP elections to empower zonal and ward committees, ensuring accountability and effective governance at all levels.

As Bengaluru stands on the cusp of transformative change, the BBMP budget for 2024 paints a hopeful picture of progress, emphasizing infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and community engagement. Yet, the realization of these goals demands active citizen participation, transparent governance, and the swift conduct of BBMP elections to breathe life into the city's developmental aspirations.