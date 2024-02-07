'Baseball at the Phelps Mansion': A Celebration of Baseball History

The Binghamton Baseball Booster Club is set to light up the Phelps Mansion Museum with an event titled 'Baseball at the Phelps Mansion,' slated for February 17. The day's itinerary, which is being arranged in partnership with Endwell Rotary, is jam-packed with engaging activities. The event will commence at 1 p.m., with doors opening for attendees at noon.

National Anthem to Opera and One-Act Play

The afternoon will kick off in a patriotic tone with the National Anthem, to be sung by the acclaimed opera singer Andrea Gregori. The day will then progress with a series of presentations, the star of which is a one-act play. The play, scripted by local author Keith VanDerberg, is a poignant portrayal of the final years in the life of baseball legend Lou Gehrig. The performance will be brought to life by the Southern Tier Actors Read.

Mayor's Address and Historical Baseball Video

Adding more gravitas to the event, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham will take center stage to introduce the play. He will also provide updates about the city's stadium district. Another key highlight of the day is a historical video showcasing 17-year-old Jackie Mitchell's prowess on the baseball field, where she struck out legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. The video will be presented by Michael Tuders.

Updates on Mirabito Stadium and More

David Sobotka, co-owner of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, is also scheduled to share updates on the state of Mirabito Stadium. But the attractions don't end here. The event will also feature photo opportunities with popular mascots Rowdy and Ruby, and a range of baseball-themed raffle and silent auction items — contributed by various stakeholders, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Rumble Ponies. Attendees can avail themselves of all these features and more for a ticket price of just $15, inclusive of a box lunch featuring ballpark-themed food.