Barratt Homes Gifts Table Tennis Table to Youth Centre in Bassetlaw

In a timely act of community support, South Yorkshire developer, Barratt Homes, has stepped forward to make a charitable contribution to the Bircotes Young People's Centre in Bassetlaw. The donation? A brand-new table tennis table. This intervention comes at a crucial time when the youth center's previous table tennis facility had recently broken, leaving the young visitors bereft of this beloved activity.

Bircotes Young People's Centre: A Hub for Youth

The Bircotes Young People's Centre is more than just a building; it is a community nexus for young individuals aged between 10 to 19 years. The center is renowned for offering a vast array of social and recreational activities, from dance arts to video games and a buzzing coffee bar. But the recent loss of their table tennis facility had left a void in the center's recreational arsenal. With the arrival of the new table tennis table, the center can once again offer this activity, much to the delight of its young attendees.

Voices from the Ground

Deborah Cameron Hume, a Youth Worker at the center, expressed their gratitude for Barratt Homes' donation. She underscored the impact of the table tennis table, stating it would have a positive influence on the young people frequenting the center. Meanwhile, Gary Chambers, the Managing Director of Barratt Homes Sheffield, stressed the company's dedication to supporting local communities, particularly in the vicinity of their new developments, such as Lancaster Gardens.

The Ripple Effect

The ripple effect of this donation transcends the four walls of the Bircotes Young People's Centre. It reaches out into the broader community of Doncaster, providing a source of entertainment and a positive outlet for young people. This table tennis table, though seemingly a simple recreational facility, stands as a symbol of community spirit, corporate responsibility, and youth empowerment. As the community witnesses Barratt Homes' act of generosity, it serves as a reminder that every action, no matter how small, can create a significant impact on society.