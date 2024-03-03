Baguio City Launches Anti-Squatting Campaign, Educates Barangay Officials on Legal Framework

Baguio City's initiative to combat squatting and illegal structures took a significant step forward as the City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO), led by architect Johnny Degay, launched an extensive information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign. Aimed at barangay officials, the campaign seeks to empower local leaders in the fight against unauthorized constructions, aligning with Executive Order 32, series of 2023, and directives from Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Empowering Barangay Officials

Throughout February, the CBAO hosted multiple sessions at its conference hall, focusing on the legalities surrounding squatting and the construction of illegal structures. The attendees, primarily barangay officials, were briefed on the critical role they play within their jurisdictions to prevent squatting activities, especially on protected lands. This initiative underpins the broader strategy to uphold law and order in Baguio City's residential areas.

Legal Framework and Compliance

The IEC campaign covered a range of laws and ordinances relevant to squatting and unauthorized constructions. Among these were Republic Act (RA) 7279, Presidential Decree 1096, Presidential Decree 17, RA 7160, and City Ordinance 18, series of 2016. This legal framework provides barangay officials with the knowledge and authority to act decisively against violations, ensuring that efforts to maintain the city's integrity and order are grounded in a solid legal foundation.

Future Implications and Community Impact

As Baguio City continues to enforce its anti-squatting measures, the implications for community development and urban planning are significant. By equipping barangay officials with the necessary information and legal backing, the city aims to foster a more organized, compliant, and harmonious urban environment. This campaign not only addresses the immediate concerns related to squatting and illegal structures but also sets a precedent for proactive governance and community involvement in shaping the city's future.