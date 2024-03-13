Azia Community Demands Fair Selection for New Monarch, Protests Government Interference

On a significant day in March 2024, Azia Community's chiefs and stakeholders in Ihiala, Anambra State, converged on the Government House in Awka, voicing their plea for a legitimate process to select their new traditional ruler.

Following the demise of Professor Titus Eze, their late monarch, the community finds itself at a crossroads, with concerns over potential government imposition of an unqualified individual as their leader. Armed with placards and a collective resolve, they presented a letter to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, advocating for a transparent and democratic selection process.

Community's Call for Transparency

Azia's inhabitants are adamant about the necessity of a free, fair, and inclusive approach to choosing their next Igwe (king). Their agitation stems from fears that the state might endorse a candidate they deem unfit for the throne, disrupting traditional and democratic norms. The community's letter to the governor highlighted their readiness to participate in a government-supervised election, ensuring that the selection reflects the people's will and adheres to the town's constitution.

In response to the community's concerns, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Town Union Matters, assured the Azia people of the government's non-interference in the selection process.

He emphasized that the community has the ultimate authority to choose their leader, who will then be officially recognized by the state. His remarks were aimed at calming tensions and reiterating the government's commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and tradition within Anambra's communities.