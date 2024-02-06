Audacious Theft: 200-Foot Radio Tower Stolen from WJLX in Jasper, Alabama

It was a brazen act of theft, audacious in its scale and execution. A 200-foot radio tower, a towering fixture on the landscape of Jasper, Alabama, has vanished, stolen from the property of the local radio station, WJLX. The station owner, Brett Elmore, was alerted to the theft by landscapers who arrived at the site to find the tower missing, the landscape eerily altered by its absence. The property, nestled behind the Marjac Poultry processing plant and ensconced within a wooded area, is not an easy target, suggesting that the thieves had intimate knowledge of the location and the logistics needed to carry out the theft.
Unusual Theft, Significant Loss
The loss is substantial for WJLX, a small market station that served the community with its AM and FM broadcasts. The theft of the tower, along with the transmitter, has led to the AM station going off-air. The FM station, however, continues to operate as the station seeks FCC (Federal Communications Commission) permission to maintain operations during the rebuilding process. The cost of rebuilding the tower is estimated to be in the six figures, a significant amount for a station of WJLX's size. Adding to the financial burden, the tower was not covered by insurance, a gap in coverage that has now come to haunt the station.
Investigation Underway
The Jasper Police Department has taken up the investigation into the incident. The secluded location of the property and the size of the stolen items suggest a planned operation, likely carried out by individuals with knowledge of the area and possibly the station's operations. The police are exploring the possibility of surveillance videos from the nearby poultry plant providing leads in the case. Elmore, meanwhile, has emphasized the severity of the crime, reminding the public that tampering with a federally-licensed facility is a federal offense.
A Plea for Public Assistance
As the investigation continues, the police and Elmore are seeking the public's assistance in solving the crime. They are asking anyone with information about the theft to come forward. Elmore speculated that the tower might be sold for scrap, and the thieves could have obtained some copper from the transmitter.
While the investigation unfolds and the station works towards rebuilding, the airwaves over Jasper, Alabama, are a little quieter, the community a little less connected. The theft of the WJLX radio tower is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of even the most towering and seemingly immovable of structures.