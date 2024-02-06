Atira Calls for Urgent Investment in Supportive Social Housing After Winters Hotel Fire

In the aftermath of a tragic fire at the Winters Hotel on April 11, 2022, Atira, the organization operating the establishment has raised its voice to address the critical issue of safety in older buildings. The fire, sparked by lit candles left unattended on a bed, claimed two lives, tenants Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay, shedding light on the urgent need for secure and modern housing solutions.

Highlighting the Inadequacies of Aged Buildings

The Winters Hotel, a structure over a century old, has been disclosed by Atira as a glaring example of the dangers that outdated buildings pose to their inhabitants. While the hotel receives support from B.C. Housing and is owned by Peter Plett, the recent incident has emphasized the pressing need to prioritize long-term housing solutions for the province's vulnerable residents.

Call for Improved Supportive Housing Measures

A coroner's inquest into the Winters Hotel fire tragedy has produced several recommendations, including ceasing public funding for single-room-occupancy hotels in privately owned buildings and enforcing higher fire safety standards. Atira stands in full agreement with these proposals, urging the government to focus on purpose-built housing and long-lasting solutions.

Investment in Safety and Support

Furthermore, Atira insists on the importance of significant investments to guarantee the safety of tenants and staff in social housing. This extends to funding for assistive devices for residents with disabilities, upgrading fire precautions, and creating a mobile support team to respond to critical incidents in rooming houses. With the haunting memory of the Winters Hotel fire tragedy, the call for a safer, more supportive housing environment is both timely and crucial.