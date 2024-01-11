en English
Local News

Athens City Council Unanimously Approves Municipal Appropriations for 2023-2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
In a unanimous decision, the Athens City Council cast their votes on January 5, 2024, bringing the 2023-2024 municipal appropriations to a conclusion. The special meeting, which followed a prior session held on December 18, 2023, was necessitated by Councilman Harold Wales’s request to postpone the vote, allowing for further investigation into the local organizations earmarked for funding.

Significant Allocations in Municipal Appropriations

The Athens Limestone Public Library was one of the major recipients, receiving $135,000 towards operating expenses and maintenance. Its counterpart, the Houston Memorial Library, was allocated $25,000 with an additional provision of up to $10,000 for upkeep. With a focus on health services, the Healthcare Authority of Athens & Limestone County was granted $20,000. This fund is intended to bolster a transportation service specifically designed for citizens requiring regular kidney dialysis treatment.

Funding Diverse Community Services

Third-party non-governmental entities were not left out in the appropriations. The Limestone Veterinary Clinic was granted $12,000 for a sterilization program. The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama secured $25,000 for youth facilities and programs, while the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association pocketed $80,000 for economic promotion activities. Other beneficiaries spanned across community beautification boards, family resource centers, literacy programs, mental health services, veterans’ support, disability services, and senior transportation programs. The appropriations for these entities ranged from $6,000 to $50,000.

Impact on Athens City and County

These appropriations, reaching out to an array of local organizations and programs, are aimed at enhancing operations, educational activities, recreation, social services, health, cleanliness, and economic development within the city and county. The council’s unanimous approval underlines their commitment to fostering a supportive and progressive community environment that caters to the diverse needs of its residents.

Local News
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

