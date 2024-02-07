ASU Demands Stable Power Supply During Exam Period, Issues 48-hour Ultimatum

In the heart of Kohima, an urgent plea echoes - a call for an uninterrupted power supply, particularly during the period of examinations. The plea comes from the Angami Students' Union (ASU), a body representing the student community of the region, who issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Department of Power.

Impact of Erratic Power Supply

The ASU's action stems from a grave concern over the erratic power supply that students have been enduring, especially during crucial examination periods such as the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams. The union has highlighted the disruptive impact that power issues have on students' academic preparation, leading to a potential compromise on their performance.

ASU's Ultimatum to the Power Department

The ASU's ultimatum to the power department is a stark reminder of the critical need for a stable electricity supply. The union's statement to the Executive Engineer of the Department of Power underscores their determination to ensure that students' studying conditions improve. The ASU has warned that if their demands are not met satisfactorily within the stipulated 48 hours, they will take appropriate action to ensure a stable power supply.

A Plea for Immediate Action

At the heart of the ASU's plea is a call for the authorities to take immediate action. The union's concerns offer a vivid picture of the challenges students face due to power supply issues in the region. The call for action is not just about providing a basic amenity like electricity, but it's about ensuring that the students' hard work and dedication towards their education is not hampered by infrastructural shortcomings.