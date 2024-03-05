Aston Township Approves Plans for $14 Million Building, Police Station by Fall 2025

At a recent Aston board of commissioners meeting, a significant development was approved that promises to reshape the township's infrastructure and public safety facilities. The go-ahead for land development plans for a new $14 million building, which will house the township's police station next to the community center on Concord Road, marks a pivotal moment in local governance and community services enhancement.

Advertisment

Second Ward Commissioner Joseph McGinn, referencing Winston Churchill, emphasized that this approval is not 'the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning', indicating the comprehensive planning and development phases that lie ahead. The project, slated for completion in fall 2025, enters its next vital phase: finalizing the design before it goes out to bid.

Financing the Future

Township Manager Bill DeFeo outlined the financial strategy for the new building, highlighting the utilization of a $8.5 million bond issue from 2022 and the anticipated sale of the old township building on Pennell Road for $1.75 million. In addition, officials are exploring various grant opportunities, including a redevelopment assistance capital programs grant for up to $2.5 million and a Local Shared Agreement grant for up to $1 million, to support the ambitious project.

Advertisment

Enhancing Public Safety

Police Chief Dan Ruggieri discussed the operational advantages the new facility would bring to the police department, particularly in meeting state police department accreditation standards. The new police section will feature essential areas such as cells, temporary holding areas, training and meeting spaces, and evidence storage, significantly improving the department's functionality and service delivery.

Community Impact and Expectations

The new building is expected to not only bolster public safety efforts but also to serve as a hub for community engagement and administrative operations, with plans to include commissioner and caucus rooms on the first floor. Situated across from the community center at 3270 Concord Road, the project is poised to become a cornerstone of community life in Aston.

This development represents a significant investment in the township's future, underscoring a commitment to enhancing public services, safety, and community well-being. As Aston looks ahead to the completion of this expansive project, the implications for improved community engagement, administrative efficiency, and public safety are vast, setting a promising trajectory for the township's continued growth and development.