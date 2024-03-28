Arson Rampage: 15 Vehicles Torched in Belfast Outskirts, Police Seek Leads

On the outskirts of Belfast, a series of arson attacks have left 15 vehicles ranging from cars to a lorry either completely destroyed or severely damaged. The incidents, occurring in Carryduff and Saintfield, have prompted an extensive investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who are now appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. The first attack unfolded on the Old Saintfield Road in Carryduff around 22:00 GMT on Wednesday, followed by a similar incident in Finaghy, south Belfast, in the early hours of Thursday.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Arson Attacks

The unfortunate sequence began in Carryduff where eight cars and a lorry parked at a property on the Old Saintfield Road fell victim to the arsonists' flames. Hours later, the destructive spree continued in Finaghy, where six cars within a commercial yard were severely damaged after an accelerant was poured over a fence and ignited. This series of events not only caused significant property loss but also raised concerns over the safety and security of residents in the impacted areas.

Police Response and Public Appeal

Advertisment

In response to these violent acts, the PSNI has launched a comprehensive investigation, seeking assistance from the community to gather information and possible dashcam footage that could lead to the identification of the culprits. The police's call to action underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in solving these crimes. The authorities are determined to understand the motive behind these attacks, aiming to prevent further incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

Community Reaction and Safety Measures

The arson attacks have left the Belfast outskirts communities of Carryduff and Saintfield in distress, prompting discussions on enhancing local security measures. While the PSNI continues its search for leads, residents and business owners are encouraged to remain alert and report any suspicious activities. The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential threats to community safety and the collective effort required to maintain a secure environment.

This unsettling wave of arson has not only inflicted financial damage on the victims but has also instilled fear within the affected communities. As investigations proceed, the incidents highlight the critical need for public engagement in crime prevention and the role of community solidarity in facing such adversities. With the PSNI's appeal for information, there is hope that the perpetrators will soon be apprehended, restoring a sense of security to the residents of Carryduff and Saintfield.