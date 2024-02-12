Armed Robbery of Domino's Delivery Driver Sends Shockwaves through Hyde Park

Hyde Park, Philadelphia - A harrowing ordeal unfolded on February 6th when two Hispanic teenagers, suspected of robbing a Domino's delivery driver at gunpoint near the Fairmount Housing Development, left the community in shock. The incident, which took place around 9:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of West College Avenue, has sent ripples of concern through the neighborhood.

A Chilling Encounter

The night began like any other for the unnamed delivery driver, who was going about his routine deliveries. However, his life would take a terrifying turn when he encountered the two suspects. Armed with a handgun, they struck the victim, pushed him to the ground, and rummaged through his pockets. Among the stolen items were a duffle bag containing his phone, laptop, and wallet.

The Brazen Escape and Ongoing Manhunt

In a display of audacity, when the victim tried to get up, one of the suspects fired a shot but fortunately missed. The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Optima. While one suspect, a 15-year-old male from Hyde Park, is now in police custody, the other remains at large.

Community Response and Police Appeal

The community of Hyde Park is rallying together in the aftermath of the incident, offering their support to the victim and cooperating with the police. The Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the case and has urged anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department's website or by calling 215-686-8477.

As the investigation continues, the community waits with bated breath for justice to be served. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and community solidarity in the face of crime.

Note: The suspects are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. The victim, though shaken, fortunately sustained no serious injuries during the ordeal. As of February 12th, 2024, the police are still seeking information about the second suspect.