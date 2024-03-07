Arlington PD Increases Patrol on W Sublett Road Following Trio of Fatal Crashes

In response to three fatal accidents within a 90-day period, all occurring within a mile of each other on West Sublett Road, the Arlington Police Department has heightened patrols in an effort to combat speeding, reckless driving, and crime in the area. The initiative follows incidents that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and two drivers, prompting a detailed review and increased law enforcement presence to enhance road safety.

Urgent Response to Tragic Incidents

The series of unfortunate events began on December 14, when a young girl lost her life attempting to cross W Sublett at Park Springs Blvd. Subsequent accidents on December 31 and February 13 further emphasized the dangers present on this stretch of road. The Arlington Police Department, under the guidance of Sgt. John Brown of the Traffic Unit Crash Investigations division, has since initiated a 90-day review, focusing on a five-mile distance of W Sublett Road. Over 115 traffic stops have been conducted as part of this effort, particularly targeting areas between South Bowen Road and Park Springs Blvd.

Strategic Enforcement and Community Safety

With a primary goal of reducing speed and crime, Arlington PD has directed traffic officers, patrol units, and other specialized divisions to increase their visibility and enforcement along the critical sections of West Sublett Road. Despite these efforts, only 13 traffic stops have been made in the areas deemed most hazardous. Sgt. Brown highlighted that many drivers exceed the 40 mph speed limit, with average speeds recorded between 45 to 48 mph. The department's approach focuses on awareness over punishment, emphasizing the potentially life-altering consequences of speeding.

Looking Ahead: Data-Driven Decisions

The data collected during the 90-day assessment will be crucial in determining the future of traffic enforcement in the area. Comparisons with other high-risk areas, such as Division Street, Collins Street, Cooper, and Green Oaks, will help in allocating resources effectively. The Arlington Police Department remains committed to enhancing road safety, with the results of this intensive review guiding their next steps in traffic management and crime reduction efforts across the city.