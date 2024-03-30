Arafat visits De-suung Skilling Programme training centre in Thimphu

On a significant visit that underscores the importance of youth empowerment and skill development, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat toured the training centre of the De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP) in Thimphu, Bhutan, yesterday. Launched in 2021 under the directives of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the DSP aims to equip Bhutanese youth with a range of skills to enable them to lead meaningful, productive, and prosperous lives.

Exploring the De-suung Skilling Programme

During his visit to the training center located in Taba, Thimphu, State Minister Arafat was greeted by the authorities of the training center who briefed him on the ongoing skill and capacity development programs, namely the 'De-suung Programme' and the 'De-suung Skilling Programme (DSO).' He was shown around the facility, where he observed the handicrafts produced in the ceramics, metal smithing, and sword and blade workshops. This visit not only highlighted the diverse range of skills being imparted to the Bhutanese youth but also the commitment of Bhutan to nurturing talent and fostering self-reliance among its younger generation.

Empowering Youth for the Future

The DSP provides specialized batch-wise training in various domains including networking, web development, e-commerce, carpentry, woodworks, lighting, and electrical work. With the world rapidly evolving and the job market becoming increasingly competitive, such initiatives are crucial for preparing the youth to meet the demands of the future. State Minister Arafat's visit underscores the significance of bilateral support and international interest in Bhutan's efforts towards youth empowerment and skill development.

The Impact and Future Prospects

The visit by State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat, on the invitation of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, is a testament to the importance of the DSP not just within Bhutan but also as a model of youth empowerment that could inspire similar initiatives in other countries. By focusing on practical and marketable skills, the DSP is paving the way for a generation of skilled, confident, and self-sufficient young people who are capable of contributing significantly to their nation's economy and well-being.

As the programme continues to evolve, the support and attention it receives from international figures like State Minister Arafat will undoubtedly play a key role in its expansion and success. This visit not only reinforces the bond between Bhutan and its partners but also shines a light on the potential of skilled youth to drive positive change and development within their communities and beyond.