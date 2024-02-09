Apprenticeships Fuel Sunderland's Development: Empowering Youth and Driving Economic Growth

Apprenticeships Thrive Amidst Sunderland's Development Projects

Advertisment

Sunderland, a city steeped in rich history and resilient spirit, sits on the cusp of transformation. A wave of significant development projects is sweeping across the region, opening doors to numerous job opportunities and apprenticeships. This surge in growth coincides perfectly with National Apprenticeship Week, a time to celebrate the impact of apprenticeships on individuals, employers, and the economy.

The Human Face of Sunderland's Transformation

At the heart of these major projects are the apprentices, young men and women who are shaping the city's future while carving out their own. Among them is Amelia McVay, a Quantity Surveyor apprentice working on the construction of the new Wear footbridge by VolkerStevin.

Advertisment

"I've gained so much confidence since starting my apprenticeship," shares Amelia. "It's not just about learning new skills; it's about growing as a person and contributing to something that will benefit the entire community."

Mark Denham, project director at VolkerStevin, echoes her sentiments. He emphasizes the bridge's role in the larger Riverside masterplan and its significant contribution to regional opportunities.

Investing in Local Talent

Advertisment

The city's regeneration efforts extend beyond the Wear footbridge. Contractors like Wates, involved in building AESC's UK gigafactory, are playing a crucial role in nurturing local talent. Over 66 apprentices have been employed, with 19 currently onsite.

Ashleigh Coombes, Social Value Advisor at Wates, underscores the importance of investing in local talent and raising awareness about construction careers. "Apprenticeships offer a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience," she says. "They're an invaluable tool for personal growth and professional development."

A City Committed to Apprenticeships

Advertisment

Sunderland City Council's commitment to apprenticeships is evident in the words of Councillor Graeme Miller. He lauds the role of high-profile projects in offering training and experience to the city's youth.

"These projects are more than just bricks and mortar," he explains. "They're a testament to our belief in the power of apprenticeships and their potential to drive economic growth and social mobility."

Other contractors, including Kier, Brims Construction, and SSE Energy Solutions, are also part of the Riverside Sunderland development. Together, they aim to bring 10,000 jobs and 1,000 new homes to the area, further bolstering the city's transformation.

As the sun sets on another day in Sunderland, the cityscape is a patchwork of progress. Cranes dot the horizon, and the hum of construction fills the air. Amidst this symphony of change, the apprentices continue their dance with destiny, learning, growing, and shaping the future of their beloved city.

In the end, it's not just about the buildings or infrastructure; it's about the people—their stories, their dreams, and their relentless pursuit of a better tomorrow.