Apple Valley Woman Arrested for DUI, Child Cruelty with Intoxicated Teens in Car

Authorities in San Bernardino County have apprehended Marissa Cardenas of Apple Valley for driving under the influence (DUI) and cruelty to a child, following a traffic stop that revealed two heavily intoxicated teenagers in her vehicle. Deputy J. Mora, while patrolling Bear Valley Road, noticed a black Dodge Challenger swerving and initiated a stop, leading to the shocking discovery.

Legal Proceedings and Community Response

Upon stopping the vehicle for erratic driving, Deputy Mora encountered Cardenas behind the wheel and quickly ascertained her intoxicated state, bolstered by the presence of an open container of malt liquor in the car. Further investigation revealed two 14-year-old boys, related to Cardenas, displaying signs of extreme intoxication. The teenagers were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment and were later released to their parents. Cardenas was arrested and charged with cruelty to a child and driving under the influence, marking a concerning incident of endangerment.

Following her arrest, Cardenas was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and has since been released on bail. The incident has sparked a conversation within the community about the responsibilities of adults in safeguarding the welfare of minors and the dangers of DUI. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is actively seeking additional information from the public regarding the case, urging anyone with insights to come forward, and emphasizing the importance of community involvement in ensuring safety and justice.

Ensuring Safety and Seeking Justice

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation into the incident, calling on anyone with information to contact Deputy J. Mora at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station. The case highlights the critical need for vigilance on the roads and the importance of protective measures for the youngest members of the community. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to We-Tip, providing a confidential avenue for community members to contribute to the ongoing investigation and the broader effort to combat DUI and child endangerment.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of driving under the influence and the paramount importance of adult responsibility towards minors. As the legal process unfolds, the community awaits further details and hopes for measures that will prevent such endangering situations in the future. The collective effort to ensure road safety and protect the well-being of children remains a crucial concern for law enforcement and the community alike.