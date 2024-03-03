Apni Party's Dr. Rohit Gupta Champions Development in Jammu's Aithem Panchayat Membership Drive

In a significant move towards addressing local development concerns, Apni Party's Dr. Rohit Gupta spearheaded a membership drive and public meeting at Aithem Panchayat, Nagrota Block, within the Jammu East Constituency. This initiative, aimed at tackling underdevelopment issues, saw active participation from the local community, shedding light on their challenges and seeking resolutions.

Community Voices Heard

The event not only served as a platform for community engagement but also for direct interaction between the party's leadership and the local populace. Attendees voiced their struggles with basic amenities such as inconsistent water, electricity, and ration supplies, alongside infrastructural concerns related to lanes and drainage systems. A significant request from the community was the installation of a new transformer to alleviate power supply issues in Aithem.

Commitment to Development

Responding to the community's grievances, Dr. Gupta assured attendees that their issues would be promptly communicated to the relevant authorities for swift action. He emphasized the party's dedication to supporting the local population in overcoming developmental hurdles, reiterating their mission to represent and address the people's concerns effectively. The presence of key figures like Provincial President of Trade Union, Jammu, Raj Sharma, and others underscored the event's importance and the party's commitment to development.

Strengthening Support and Representation

This membership drive and public meeting underscore Apni Party's resolve to engage closely with citizens, understand their challenges firsthand, and work towards sustainable solutions. By fostering a direct dialogue with the community, the party aims to not only expand its member base but also strengthen its role as a strong advocate for the people's needs at various administrative levels.

The initiative by Dr. Gupta and the Apni Party in Aithem Panchayat is a testament to the power of political will in catalyzing development and progress. It sets a precedent for how political parties can play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the community's needs and governmental action, promising a brighter future for the local populace.