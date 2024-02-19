Anne Arundel County Celebrates Seniors: A New Chapter Begins at Live! Event Center

In the heart of Anne Arundel County, a monumental occasion awaits the graduating seniors from 13 high schools. This spring, in a move celebrated by students and educators alike, diplomas will be handed out against the backdrop of the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills. This announcement, made by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell, marks a continuation of the fruitful partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools (AACPS) and Live!, offering a grand stage for students to step into their next chapter.

A Week of Celebrations

The ceremonies, spanning from June 3 to June 7, 2024, promise a week filled with anticipation, joy, and reflection. Kicking off this celebratory week, Meade High School's graduation will commence at 9 a.m. on June 3, setting the tone for the days to follow. Each ceremony, meticulously planned and executed, not only signifies the culmination of years of hard work and dedication but also the beginning of a new journey for each student. The closing ceremony, honoring Severna Park High School's seniors, will take place at 1:30 p.m. on June 7, bringing the week to an uplifting close.

More Than Just a Venue

The choice of the Live! Event Center as the venue is more than a matter of convenience or grandeur; it underscores a commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Courtesy of the partnership with Live!, the venue is offered free of charge, allowing AACPS to allocate resources elsewhere to enhance the educational experience. Moreover, this arrangement enables the school district to livestream the ceremonies, ensuring that family members and friends who cannot physically attend still have the opportunity to partake in these pivotal moments. This thoughtful consideration highlights the community's collective effort to celebrate each student's success.

Beyond the Live! Event Center

While the spotlight shines brightly on the events scheduled at the Live! Event Center, it's important to note that the celebrations of achievement extend beyond its walls. Graduations for seven other schools in the county are set to take place at various locations, ensuring that all students receive the recognition they deserve. As the school year progresses, AACPS will continue to update the community through their website, offering a comprehensive guide to the commencement exercises.

As we look forward to the spring of 2024, the anticipation builds not just among the graduating seniors but throughout Anne Arundel County. The events at the Live! Event Center, and at various other locations around the county, are more than ceremonies; they are a testament to the resilience, determination, and achievements of the students. Dr. Mark Bedell's announcement not only sets the stage for a memorable week of graduations but also reaffirms the community's commitment to celebrating educational milestones. As each senior walks across the stage to receive their diploma, they carry with them not just the pride of their accomplishments but the collective support and congratulations of their community.