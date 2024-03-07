Ann Arbor's Greenway Dream Stalls: 721 N. Main's Transition from Blight to Park Delayed

Ann Arbor, MI, has long envisioned transforming the blighted 721 N. Main St. into a greenway park, yet despite the city council's unanimous endorsement in 2013, progress remains elusive. The site, cluttered with junk and unused buildings recommended for demolition over a decade ago, contrasts sharply with community hopes for a vibrant green space. Neighbors like Josh Wise see potential for a connecting trail through the area, enhancing access from Main Street to downtown.

Initial Plans and Stalled Progress

In 2013, the city council voted to support the transformation of 721 N. Main into a part of the future Allen Creek Greenway, later rebranded as the Treeline. Despite this, and a separate commitment of $750,000 for the park's creation, significant hurdles, including leadership changes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shift in focus towards a costly pedestrian bridge project, have stalled near-term improvements. The Treeline Conservancy and the city have yet to make tangible progress on creating a trail or bikeway link through the site, as originally envisioned.

With no actionable plans presently, the site remains a mix of municipal parking and undeveloped space, much to the community's dismay. However, recent council actions, including the approval of a housing development plan that allocates space for the Treeline, signal a possible shift towards realizing the greenway park. City Council member Erica Briggs has expressed an interest in exploring a test trail through 721 N. Main, highlighting a continuing interest in activating the site as part of Ann Arbor's broader vision for a connected greenway.

Reflecting on Past Promises and Looking Ahead

The journey of 721 N. Main St. from a city maintenance yard to a potential green space underscores the challenges of urban redevelopment and the importance of sustained community advocacy and leadership continuity. As Ann Arbor grapples with capital needs exceeding resources, the realization of the Treeline and the transformation of 721 N. Main into a community asset remains an ongoing narrative, reflecting broader themes of urban renewal, community engagement, and the complexities of turning vision into reality.