Animal Rights Backlash Forces Cancellation of 'Lamb National' at Barton Carnival

The 'Lamb National', a much-anticipated event at the Barton Carnival in Lincolnshire, has been abruptly cancelled following a wave of criticism from animal rights activists. The cancellation came as a result of numerous accusations leveled against the committee, branding them as 'animal abusers'. This led to a storm of negative comments on social media, forcing the hands of the organisers to call off the event in an attempt to shield their volunteers from further abuse.

Welfare of the Lambs Ensured, says Owner

Despite the controversy, the owner of the lambs, a breed of Herdwick sheep known for their innate jumping abilities, has staunchly defended the event. He highlighted the animals' welfare as a top priority and added that the participating lambs are well-cared for and, importantly, spared from the fate of slaughter.

A Debate on Consensual Participation

On the contrary, Carys Bennett, the corporate projects manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), argued that the lambs were not given the choice to participate in the race, effectively rendering them as unwilling participants. She drew parallels between the 'Lamb National' and banned animal acts in circuses, labeling both as forms of unnecessary exploitation.

No Local Opposition to Lamb Racing

Interestingly, the BBC reported that they found no local opposition to lamb racing in Barton. While the national spotlight has focused on the controversy surrounding the 'Lamb National', it appears that the local community remains largely unphased by the issue. This stark contrast between local and wider public sentiment adds another layer to the unfolding debate surrounding animal welfare and entertainment.