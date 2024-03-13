Anglesey Chippy Fined for Illegal Card Payment Surcharge Amid COVID-19 Payment Shift

In a recent legal development, Duran Sasmaz, owner of Aran Fish and Chip Shop in Llangefni, Anglesey, was fined £1,512 for charging customers an additional fee for card payments, violating trading regulations. This case sheds light on the ongoing challenges small businesses face in adjusting to new payment practices, especially under the financial strains imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violation of Consumer Protection Laws

The issue came to light after a local councillor observed a customer being charged an extra 50p for a transaction under £15 and reported the matter to Anglesey Trading Standards. Despite prior warnings, a test purchase in March 2023 confirmed the continued imposition of surcharges on card payments, a practice outlawed since 2018. The court's ruling emphasized the seriousness of flouting consumer protection laws, aiming to prevent businesses from penalizing customers for using their preferred payment methods.

Defense and Mitigation

Defending Sasmaz, attorney Gareth Parry highlighted the financial pressures on food businesses encouraged to shift towards card payments during the pandemic, a move that inadvertently impacted profits due to increased costs. Sasmaz, whose first language is Turkish, reportedly misunderstood the implications of this charge, a factor considered during sentencing. Expressing remorse, Sasmaz committed to donating his gains from the charges, totaling an agreed-upon figure of £6,100, to the Anglesey foodbank, with £3,000 already contributed.

Implications for Small Businesses

This case underscores the delicate balance small businesses must maintain while navigating the legal landscape of consumer transactions. With the pandemic accelerating the transition to digital payments, the financial burden on small enterprises has been significant. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of compliance with trading standards, while also highlighting the need for clearer guidance and support for small business owners grappling with these changes.

As businesses and regulators continue to adapt to the evolving economic environment, cases like that of the Aran Fish and Chip Shop offer valuable lessons on the importance of clear communication, understanding regulatory requirements, and the potential consequences of oversight.