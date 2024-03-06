Andrew Hellenga Officially Appointed as Ypsilanti City Manager with Unique Contract Terms

YPSILANTI, MI - Though he's already been on the job for months, it's now official -- Andrew Hellenga is Ypsilanti's newest city manager. The Ypsilanti City Council approved a contract with Hellenga on Tuesday, elevating him to a permanent post overseeing government operations and departments. This landmark decision comes with a suite of unique benefits aimed at ensuring Hellenga's successful tenure in Ypsilanti.

Contract Highlights and Community Response

The employment agreement provides Hellenga with an $125,000 annual salary, a $5,000 signing bonus, and the option of a $5,000 reimbursement if he purchases a home within the city. Additionally, he's granted use of a city automobile for city business. Hellenga, who has served Ypsilanti in various capacities for over a decade, accepted the terms, which also temporarily increase his salary to $140,000 to cover his concurrent role as city clerk. Mayor Nicole Brown emphasized the necessity of such arrangements in a city where staff often wear multiple hats due to smaller teams.

From Interim to Permanent: Hellenga's Journey

Hellenga's transition from interim city manager to the permanent role marks a significant milestone in his career and the city's administration. After Frances McMullan's resignation in August 2023, Hellenga stepped up as interim city manager. His permanent appointment on January 23 reflects the city council's confidence in his capabilities and dedication. The search for a new city clerk continues as Hellenga fulfills both roles, demonstrating the city's unique approach to staffing and leadership.

Fiscal Responsibility and Contract Negotiations

In the process of finalizing Hellenga's contract, concerns arose regarding fiscal responsibility and the inclusion of a signing bonus. Council Member Me'Chelle King advocated for removing the bonus, citing the city's financial health and the norm of such bonuses being reserved for external hires. However, the motion failed, with the majority recognizing the contract's overall reasonableness. Adjustments were made, including changes to severance terms and professional development requirements, showcasing the council's commitment to both leadership stability and fiscal prudence.

As Ypsilanti embarks on this new chapter with Andrew Hellenga at the helm, the city demonstrates a blend of innovation in contract negotiations and steadfast dedication to community leadership. The unique terms of Hellenga's contract reflect a broader strategy to attract and retain top talent, ensuring that Ypsilanti remains well-managed and forward-looking. With a focus on internal development and strategic financial decisions, the city sets a precedent for municipal leadership contracts while navigating the challenges of small city governance.