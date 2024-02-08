Allentown Police Headquarters Set for $37 Million Modernization Project

Allentown, Pennsylvania, is poised to redefine its law enforcement landscape with an ambitious revamp of its police headquarters. The current facility, a relic from 1963, stands as a testament to the city's rich history but fails to meet the demands of modern policing.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Law Enforcement in Need of Modernization

Nestled at 425 Hamilton St., the Allentown Police Headquarters has served the city faithfully for over half a century. However, time has taken its toll on the structure. Chief Charles Roca underscores the urgent need for change, citing insufficient space for the current roster of 212 officers and critical issues with ADA compliance, fire protection, and the sally port.

A recent heating system malfunction exacerbated the situation, leading to inhumane working conditions for the officers. The city commissioned a feasibility study by Alloy5, which confirmed the extent of the problem, recommending a substantial expansion and renovation project.

Advertisment

A $37 Million Investment in the Future of Policing

The proposed project is estimated to cost between $28 million and $37 million, a significant investment aimed at rehabilitating the existing building and adding a 22,500-square-foot extension. This expansion would provide a more visible and accessible entrance, a plaza, and a mural paying homage to 'Allentown police pride.'

The revamped headquarters would centralize operations, accommodating future growth up to 250 officers. The city plans to sell the separate patrol station it currently uses and rebuild the pedestrian bridge linking the parking garage to the city hall plaza. An additional bridge is planned for exclusive police use.

Advertisment

A Project with Purpose: Enhancing Public Safety and Community Engagement

The project is expected to take approximately two years to complete, with funding likely sourced from bonds and a $4 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan. The city hopes to move into the new facility by 2026.

While this project addresses the immediate needs of the police department, Allentown is not resting on its laureals. A separate feasibility study is underway for the Central Fire Station, grappling with its own set of structural challenges.

As Allentown embarks on this transformative journey, it reaffirms its commitment to public safety and community engagement. The revamped police headquarters is more than just a building; it's a symbol of progress, a testament to the city's resilience, and a beacon of hope for a safer, more inclusive future.

In the heart of Pennsylvania, Allentown stands as a city that refuses to be left behind, embracing change, and investing in its people. This ambitious project is a testament to that spirit, a promise of better days ahead, and a reminder that the pulse of a community lies in its ability to evolve and adapt.