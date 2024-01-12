Alle-Kiski Valley and Armstrong County Communities Gear Up for a Vibrant January

Communities across the Alle-Kiski Valley and Armstrong County in Pennsylvania are ushering in the new year with an array of events tailored to engage residents of all ages. From competitive sports to educational workshops, social gatherings to community service, the calendar is brimming with opportunities for participation and enjoyment.

Engaging the Youth through Sport and Art

The Leechburg Elks’ annual Hoop Shoot competition, aimed at children aged between 8 to 13, is all set to take place on January 20 at the Leechburg Area High School gymnasium. Registration commences at noon, offering the young ones a platform to showcase their sporting prowess.

Adding an artistic touch to the mix, the Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek has lined up a series of educational programs. A free event dedicated to exploring the Northern Cardinal bird is chalked out for January 14, while a hands-on workshop on crafting glass cube terrariums is scheduled for January 20. Reservations are necessary for the latter.

Musical Evenings and Community Gatherings

The American Legion in Brackenridge is set to host the 56 East Band on January 14, promising an evening filled with music and camaraderie. Residents can also look forward to a community bingo event organized by Our Lady, Queen of Peace Parish in East Vandergrift on January 15.

In Harrison, the Natrona Heights Veterans of Foreign Wars is offering bingo today, while the Diaper Pantry at Christ Our Hope Anglican Church is set to distribute diapers on January 14, reflecting the spirit of community service. Other activities include a pancake and sausage breakfast by the Knights of Columbus on January 15, and a free community movie night at Harvest Church on January 20.

Crafting, Fundraisers and More

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley is hosting an adult crafting club event on January 22, presenting a perfect opportunity for creativity and socialization. The Mobile Veterans Program is also providing services today, underlining the community’s support for its veterans.

Peoples Library is starting a new monthly craft group for adults on January 14, adding another layer of creative engagement to the community’s activities. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for cancer patient Joe Lang is set for January 14, while a family fun night at Springdale Free Public Library is planned for January 18.

Regular meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous in Springdale and a bingo event hosted by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company today round off the list of community activities. The various sales, raffles, and social events slated for the month underscore the spirit of community engagement and support that permeates the Alle-Kiski Valley and Armstrong County.