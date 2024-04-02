Albuquerque Police Officer Chase Down Accused Shoplifter on Horseback in New Mexico

On a busy afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a dramatic chase unfolded as police officers on horseback pursued and apprehended 30-year-old Mark Chacon, accused of shoplifting from a local Walgreens. Chacon, who attempted to flee on foot, was quickly overtaken by the mounted unit, leading to his arrest on charges of shoplifting, evading police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Advertisment

High-Speed Chase on Hoof

The incident occurred when the Albuquerque Police Department's mounted unit, patrolling the area of Central and Coors, was alerted by a nearby Walgreens of a theft. Chacon, having stolen merchandise valued at over $230, refused to comply with officers and initiated a foot chase. The mounted police, leveraging their unique mobility, managed to catch up to Chacon in mere seconds, as captured in newly-released video footage.

Chacon's Criminal Background

Advertisment

Upon his arrest, authorities discovered Chacon in possession of drug paraphernalia commonly associated with smoking fentanyl, alongside the stolen goods. His criminal record reveals a history of drug-related offenses and low-level property crimes, painting a troubling picture of repeated illegal behavior. Chacon's actions not only highlight the challenges faced by local law enforcement in managing such incidents but also underline the ongoing issues related to drug abuse and petty crime within the community.

Implications for Community Safety

This event sheds light on the effectiveness of mounted police units in urban environments, showcasing their agility and speed in responding to crimes. Furthermore, it raises questions about the measures necessary to prevent recurrent offenses by individuals like Chacon. As the community grapples with the balance between enforcement and rehabilitation, this incident serves as a critical example of the complexities surrounding urban crime and drug abuse.