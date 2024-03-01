Ala Moana Elevated Walkway Delay: Repairs Extend Completion to August

The Ala Moana Boulevard Elevated Pedestrian Walkway Project, initially slated for completion in October 2023, has encountered further setbacks, pushing its anticipated completion to August. Challenges with the construction's central pier have necessitated repairs, leading to overnight lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard for concrete pouring and installation of bridge abutments.

Project Setbacks and Delays

Construction began in May 2022 with high hopes of easing pedestrian and cyclist traffic by October 2023. However, unforeseen issues with the center pier, crucial for supporting the bridge, have led to multiple delays. Despite efforts to expedite the process, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) now estimates the project's completion in August. The exact nature of the pier's problems remains undisclosed, but the necessity for overnight lane closures indicates significant repairs are underway.

Impact on Traffic and Community

The project, once completed, aims to significantly benefit the community by providing a safe passage for approximately 2,100 pedestrians and cyclists daily, separating them from the busy traffic flow of around 40,000 vehicles on Ala Moana Boulevard. The upcoming lane closures, scheduled from Sunday nights through Friday mornings, are expected to cause temporary inconvenience, but the DOT assures that traffic in both directions will be maintained during closure hours. Full overnight closures of Ala Moana Boulevard will be announced at a later date for the installation of bridge planks.

Looking Forward

Despite the setbacks, the community remains hopeful for the project's completion. By providing a dedicated pedestrian and cyclist overpass, the Ala Moana Elevated Walkway promises to enhance safety and connectivity in the area. As the DOT works to address the current challenges, the project's success will ultimately contribute to a more accessible and efficient urban environment.