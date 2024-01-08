Ais Giannis Revitalization Delay: New Archaeological Discoveries Unearth Rich History Amidst Delays

The Ais Giannis neighborhood of Scala, located in the coastal city of Larnaca, has waited for revitalization for an extended period of over a decade. This long-anticipated project has suffered numerous delays due to unexpected events, including the discovery of historical artifacts during sewage works. This circumstance has inevitably pushed back the completion date of the sewage and stormwater project, initially scheduled for 2013, now to be expected by June 2024.

Impact on Local Community

Residents of the Ais Giannis neighborhood have faced substantial setbacks due to the ongoing construction. The once vibrant community, known for its historical significance, now faces near abandonment. Many residences lie in ruins, and numerous businesses have been forced to close their doors. The ongoing construction and subsequent delays have had a profound impact on the daily life and local economy of the Scala area.

Financial Implications and Future Plans

The continuous delays have led to an increase in the project’s cost, with an additional estimated 10 million needed due to the archaeological findings. Despite these setbacks, the Municipality of Larnaca has not abandoned its plans for redevelopment. The municipality has announced a vision of transforming the area drastically, beginning in 2024. This redevelopment project will include the creation of a central square, pedestrian zones, enhanced green spaces, and parking areas, adding life back to this historical neighborhood. The expected cost of this ambitious project exceeds 7 million.

Unveiling Historical Richness

The archaeological discoveries made during the sewage works have unveiled a layer of the neighborhood’s rich history, spanning from the Geometric to the Roman period. These findings have shed light on the origins of the neighborhood’s first inhabitants, believed to be the Mandeans, followers of John the Baptist who later converted to Orthodoxy. The discoveries have emphasized the area’s historical importance and its significant role in the history of Larnaca.