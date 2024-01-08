en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Ais Giannis Revitalization Delay: New Archaeological Discoveries Unearth Rich History Amidst Delays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Ais Giannis Revitalization Delay: New Archaeological Discoveries Unearth Rich History Amidst Delays

The Ais Giannis neighborhood of Scala, located in the coastal city of Larnaca, has waited for revitalization for an extended period of over a decade. This long-anticipated project has suffered numerous delays due to unexpected events, including the discovery of historical artifacts during sewage works. This circumstance has inevitably pushed back the completion date of the sewage and stormwater project, initially scheduled for 2013, now to be expected by June 2024.

Impact on Local Community

Residents of the Ais Giannis neighborhood have faced substantial setbacks due to the ongoing construction. The once vibrant community, known for its historical significance, now faces near abandonment. Many residences lie in ruins, and numerous businesses have been forced to close their doors. The ongoing construction and subsequent delays have had a profound impact on the daily life and local economy of the Scala area.

Financial Implications and Future Plans

The continuous delays have led to an increase in the project’s cost, with an additional estimated 10 million needed due to the archaeological findings. Despite these setbacks, the Municipality of Larnaca has not abandoned its plans for redevelopment. The municipality has announced a vision of transforming the area drastically, beginning in 2024. This redevelopment project will include the creation of a central square, pedestrian zones, enhanced green spaces, and parking areas, adding life back to this historical neighborhood. The expected cost of this ambitious project exceeds 7 million.

Unveiling Historical Richness

The archaeological discoveries made during the sewage works have unveiled a layer of the neighborhood’s rich history, spanning from the Geometric to the Roman period. These findings have shed light on the origins of the neighborhood’s first inhabitants, believed to be the Mandeans, followers of John the Baptist who later converted to Orthodoxy. The discoveries have emphasized the area’s historical importance and its significant role in the history of Larnaca.

0
Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
7 mins ago
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
In an atmosphere charged with anticipation and shared commitment, Summerville’s new civic leadership ushered in a promising era on January 3rd. The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of the tenures of the newly elected Mayor Russ Touchberry and District 2 Councilmember Tiffany Johnson-Wilson, along with incumbents Charles Cuzzell, Richard Waring IV, and Bob Jackson. This
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Benson Unified School District Announces Closure Amidst Severe Weather and Power Outages
1 hour ago
Benson Unified School District Announces Closure Amidst Severe Weather and Power Outages
Ghetto Park Forges Ahead with Development Plans Despite Grant Setback
1 hour ago
Ghetto Park Forges Ahead with Development Plans Despite Grant Setback
Lidl Loses Battle Over 'Overpowering' Sign in Witham
9 mins ago
Lidl Loses Battle Over 'Overpowering' Sign in Witham
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
13 mins ago
Community Heartbreak: Fire Devastates Beloved Janelle's Restaurant
Norwich City Council Announces Controversial Parking Fee Increase
19 mins ago
Norwich City Council Announces Controversial Parking Fee Increase
Latest Headlines
World News
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
16 seconds
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
21 seconds
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
33 seconds
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
40 seconds
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
59 seconds
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
1 min
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
3 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
3 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
4 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
23 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app