Local News

Aiken County Planning Commission Declines Rezoning Request Amidst Opposition

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Aiken County Planning Commission Declines Rezoning Request Amidst Opposition

On December 21, the Aiken County Planning Commission was met with an assembly of individuals staunchly opposed to a proposed subdivision in North Augusta. However, the commission decided not to consider a request to rezone approximately 55 acres on Gregory Lake Road. The request, submitted by Blackston & Associates, was aimed at transitioning the zoning from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Planned Use District Type B. The latter would permit smaller lot sizes, a move that did not sit well with the local community.

A Continuation of Previous Decisions

The decision by the commission follows a previous vote in November, where the board voted 4-2 against recommending the zoning change to the County Council. This persistent stance reveals a pattern of resistance against proposed changes, reflecting the commission’s commitment to preserving the original zoning plan and the community’s interests.

Public Concerns Raised

During the public hearing, several concerns were voiced by the community. The potential for increased stormwater runoff and the consequential impacts on wetlands were amongst the primary issues raised. These concerns contribute to a broader conversation around the environmental implications of rapid urban development and the necessity for more sustainable planning approaches.

Next Steps in the Process

The revised application submitted by Blackston & Associates will not be considered by the Planning Commission until the County Council has had a chance to review the initial recommendation. This decision ensures that the original zoning plan is given thorough consideration before any changes are made. Despite the opposition, the Planning Commission also dealt with other zoning matters during the meeting. This included a unanimous vote recommending a zoning change for a lot on Whiskey Road and the approval of a preliminary plat for a 45-lot subdivision as part of The Abbey at Trolley Run Station development, conditional on staff comments being addressed.

Local News
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

