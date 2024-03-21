Afghanistan’s private sector struggles amid significant challenges: World Bank survey

On Tuesday, the World Bank shed light on the growing concerns among Afghan businesses regarding the nation's economic prospects, as detailed in its most recent Private Sector Rapid Survey (PSRS). Despite facing formidable challenges, including a severely restricted banking and financial sector and diminished consumer demand, the latest findings from the third round of the PSRS, conducted in spring 2023, reveal an increase in apprehension about the future. Additionally, the imposition of restrictions on women's economic participation has surfaced as a significant concern, adding layers of complexity to an already challenging financial environment.

Survey Insights: Economic Strains and Recovery Efforts

The World Bank's report provides a critical analysis of the Afghan business landscape, focusing on the hurdles that formal small, medium, and large firms are navigating. According to the survey, "Afghan businesses are striving to return to their operational levels prior to August 2021, showcasing some signs of recovery since the initial survey round in November 2021." Over one-third of surveyed companies report operating below capacity, with 8 percent, predominantly women-owned, either temporarily or permanently shut down. In 2023, a significant drop in demand for goods and services was reported by 80 percent of the firms, marking a stark contrast in the business climate compared to the period before the Taliban takeover.

Impact on Employment and Female Participation

The survey highlights a notable decline in employment levels compared to August 2021 figures, with a surge in Afghan citizens leaving the country or resorting to informal employment due to dwindling demand. This forced firms to reduce investments and lay off employees, nearly doubling the unemployment rates since August 2021. The employment of women has seen a drastic reduction, leading to 50 percent of the firms surveyed in March 2023 having no female employees, a significant deviation from only 10 percent reporting no male employees. Furthermore, the challenges in the banking sector have severely impacted both domestic and international trade activities, driving firms towards alternative payment systems like Hawala and cash transactions.

Challenges in Governance and Business Operations

The interaction with the interim Taliban administration (ITA) has been largely ineffective in addressing business concerns for more than 60 percent of the surveyed firms. Women-owned and small businesses, in particular, encounter greater obstacles in engaging with the ITA, exhibiting lower rates of issue resolution compared to their male-owned and larger counterparts. Despite these challenges, the survey reports a low incidence of unofficial payments and bribes, with 92 percent of firms indicating no such payments in the past six months, suggesting a complex interplay of governance, gender, and economic dynamics shaping the Afghan business environment.

As Afghan businesses navigate through a labyrinth of economic uncertainties and restrictive policies, the future remains uncertain. The survey by the World Bank not only highlights the resilience of the Afghan private sector but also underscores the critical need for supportive policies and international engagement to foster a sustainable economic recovery. The plight of women-owned businesses and the broader implications for gender equality in the economic sphere further amplify the urgency for concerted efforts to address these multifaceted challenges.