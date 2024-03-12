Afghanistan Greenlights 142 Projects Worth 40 Billion Afs to Boost Economy, Employment

The National Procurement Commission's recent announcement of approving 142 projects, totaling an investment of 40 Billion Afs, marks a significant stride towards economic revitalization and job creation in Afghanistan. These projects, spanning sectors such as transportation, energy, health, infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, and rural rehabilitation, underscore a concerted effort towards self-sufficiency and development.

Strategic Focus on Domestic Products and Job Creation

Underlining the commission's decision is a strategic emphasis on prioritizing domestic products in project implementations. This approach not only fosters the growth of local industries but also aims to generate employment opportunities for thousands. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, expressed optimism about the swift commencement and implementation of these vital projects, which encompass electricity, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and road construction, alongside extraction initiatives.

Commitment to Self-Sufficiency and Infrastructure Development

Since the Islamic Emirate's return, there has been a noticeable push towards leveraging the domestic budget for infrastructure projects, with the Ministry of Economy reporting the implementation of 179 projects at a cost of 27 billion afghanis in 2023 alone. Abdul Latif Nazary, the deputy of the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the overarching goal of achieving countrywide self-sufficiency through these initiatives. The approval of these projects reflects a significant step in this direction, emphasizing the utilization of national resources and budgetary allocations for sustainable development.

Attracting Investment and Fostering International Relations

Amidst these developments, economic experts, including Sayed Masoud, stress the importance of positive political interactions with the global community to attract necessary investments for the realization of these ambitious projects. Establishing favorable relations, both regionally and internationally, is deemed crucial for securing the substantial investments required for the completion and success of these development endeavors.

The approval of 142 significant projects by the National Procurement Commission is a testament to Afghanistan's commitment to economic growth and development. By prioritizing domestic products and fostering job creation, these initiatives are poised to make a considerable impact on the nation's path towards self-sufficiency and prosperity. However, the success of these projects hinges on effective implementation, international cooperation, and the ability to attract global investments, presenting a multifaceted challenge that the Islamic Emirate and its economic partners are determined to address.