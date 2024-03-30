AC Transit Resumes Normal Routes in Downtown Oakland, Ends Night Detours with Police Support

AC Transit has officially announced the cessation of its weekend night bus detours along a bustling stretch of Downtown Oakland, marking a significant shift in policy aimed at enhancing public transportation efficiency and safety in the area. Starting Friday, buses will return to their regular routes along Broadway between 15th and 20th streets, a move facilitated by additional support from local law enforcement agencies. This decision concludes a period of detours initiated in August 2022 due to safety concerns arising from nightlife-related disruptions.

Advertisment

Background and Impetus for Change

Since last summer, AC Transit had rerouted its buses on weekend nights to circumvent challenges posed by large crowds and illegal activities, including sideshows, that impeded the normal flow of traffic. Robert Lyles, a spokesperson for AC Transit, highlighted that the influx of people from clubs and bars onto the streets had necessitated these detours. However, with the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stepping in to maintain order, the transit authority now sees an opportunity to revert to its standard operations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted bus service in this key commercial and social hub of Oakland.

Law Enforcement's Role

The involvement of law enforcement is pivotal to this new phase of operation. Both the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office have committed to a significant presence in the area. Their focus will extend beyond merely patrolling; they aim to keep bus zones free from obstructions, issue citations for illegal parking, and tackle criminal activities head-on. This collaborative effort between AC Transit and local law enforcement agencies is expected to foster a safer and more reliable public transit environment along Broadway.

Oakland City Councilmember Carrol Fife has lauded AC Transit's decision to end the nighttime detours, emphasizing the importance of reliable and accessible public transportation for the safety and prosperity of the downtown and uptown business districts. The move is seen as a positive step towards not only enhancing public transit reliability but also reinforcing the city's commitment to maintaining public safety and supporting the economic vitality of the area. This development has been met with optimism by both residents and business owners, who anticipate a return to normalcy and improved accessibility in downtown Oakland.