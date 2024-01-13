en English
Local News

Abertillery’s Former Pub Conversion Plan Rejected Amid Residential Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Abertillery’s Former Pub Conversion Plan Rejected Amid Residential Concerns

Plans to resurrect a former pub in Abertillery into a public house with rental rooms have been shot down by the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee. The Penndragon on Oak Street, which transitioned into a supported care facility after its stint as a pub, saw its application to return to its original use rejected by planners in November. The decision came after the care facility ceased operations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, sparking a debate over its future use.

Residential Concerns Over Potential Noise

A major factor in this refusal was the prospective noise and disturbance for the surrounding residents. The location of the Penndragon, not being in the town center, but nestled among residential properties, raised concerns about the potential disruption a public house could bring. This decision has elicited questions from the public, primarily driven by social media criticism.

Seeking Clarity and Addressing Concerns

In the wake of the decision, Cllr Lee Parson sought to shed light on the situation for the public. Steph Hopkins, the Planning Development Team Manager, provided a detailed explanation of the historical context of the Penndragon and the reasons behind the refusal. Hopkins stressed the importance of considering the impact on local residents, emphasizing that the Planning Committee’s decisions are made with the community’s best interests at heart.

Fears of Property Remaining Vacant

Despite the detailed explanation, concerns about the future of the property remain. Cllr Julie Holt expressed her worries that the property might stand vacant or be converted into a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO). Holt noted that she had not received any objections to the application, but had faced complaints over its refusal. Hopkins confirmed that there were objections during the consultation process and reassured the committee that the applicant still has the chance to appeal the decision with the Welsh Government planning inspectors. The Planning Committee took note of all the decisions made under delegated powers, keeping a watchful eye on the unfolding situation.

Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

