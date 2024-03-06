Abby Harmon Opens New American Family Insurance Agency in Ashland, Boosting Local Economy

On Thursday, Feb. 29th, Ashland's business landscape saw a vibrant addition with the opening of a new American Family Insurance agency, led by Abby Harmon, a move celebrated by the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce and the community. Harmon, with her roots in the region and a background in insurance at Lake of the Ozarks, expresses excitement in bringing a range of insurance services to her hometown area, aiming to cater to the diverse needs of Southern Boone residents.

Local Roots and Professional Growth

Growing up on a farm in the Wardsville/Taos area and having attended Blair Oaks, Abby Harmon shares a deep connection with the Southern Boone community, reminiscing about the friendly competitions and camaraderie of her youth. The opportunity to lead her own agency in Ashland not only marks a professional milestone but also signifies a heartfelt homecoming. Harmon's transition from the Lake of the Ozarks team to heading the new establishment in Ashland reflects American Family Insurance's strategy of fostering community ties through local business leadership.

Community Support and Services Offered

The opening event, characterized by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, showcased the community's support for Harmon's venture. The new agency promises to offer a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including home, auto, life, business, farm, and ranch policies, tailored to meet the needs of the Southern Boone area. Harmon's enthusiasm for serving the community is evident, as she emphasizes her readiness to leverage her expertise and local knowledge to provide personalized insurance solutions.

Looking Towards a Prosperous Future

Harmon's agency represents more than just a business opening; it's a testament to the enduring bonds of community and the promise of economic vitality in Ashland. As Harmon embarks on this new chapter, her story inspires confidence in the growth and resilience of local businesses. Her commitment to serving the insurance needs of her fellow residents not only reinforces the sense of community but also contributes to the economic dynamism of Southern Boone.

The establishment of Abby Harmon's American Family Insurance agency in Ashland heralds a new era of local business development, characterized by strong community connections and a comprehensive approach to meeting insurance needs. Harmon's journey from a local farm girl to a leading businesswoman in her community underscores the possibilities that arise from dedication, professional growth, and a deep-seated commitment to one's roots. As the business landscape in Ashland continues to evolve, Harmon's agency stands as a beacon of local empowerment and economic progress.