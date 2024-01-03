en English
Local News

A Weekend of Fun and Remembrance in Central Illinois

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
A Weekend of Fun and Remembrance in Central Illinois

A weekend brimming with a variety of activities awaits residents of Central Illinois, promising a plethora of entertainment opportunities for all ages. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the region’s vibrant culture beckons you to immerse yourself in its many offerings.

Peoria PlayHouse: A Hub of Learning and Fun

At the forefront of this cultural tapestry is the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, where a unique program for children aged 1 to 4 and their adults is currently underway. Designed to stimulate a range of essential developmental skills, the program incorporates hands-on exploration, music, stories, and play into its curriculum.

The initiative, which encourages early childhood development and parent-child bonding, is generously supported by a grant from the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Focusing on different themes each week, the program ensures a dynamic learning environment to keep young minds engaged and curious.

While the program is open to all, advanced registration is recommended, underscoring the popularity of this initiative within the community. For members, the cost is a mere $5. Non-members need to pay $7, with an additional option to access the PlayHouse for the day.

Remembering Floyd Warren Haerr

As the community embarks on these enriching weekend activities, it also pauses to remember one of its beloved members, Floyd Warren Haerr. The 82-year-old Danvers resident passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Otto-Argo-Calvert Funeral Home in Danvers has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Stay Connected, Stay Informed

While the community continues to navigate the ebb and flow of daily life, one constant remains: the commitment to staying informed. Readers are encouraged to sign up for local news updates delivered directly to their inbox, ensuring they never miss out on important local news and upcoming events.

Local News Obituary
BNN Correspondents

