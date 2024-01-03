en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

A Week of Unusual Stories: From Hotel Fires to Insu-boar-dinate Pigs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
A Week of Unusual Stories: From Hotel Fires to Insu-boar-dinate Pigs

Over the past few days, an array of events have unfolded, each with a unique story to tell. From a man purchasing a New York City taxi in British Columbia, Canada, to a group of friends maintaining their annual tradition of taking festive photos with Santa Claus. However, one incident that captured global attention was the devastating fire at a luxury hotel in South Africa’s Western Cape.

Devastating Fire Engulfs Luxury Hotel

On January 2nd, guests at the Shelly Point Hotel and Spa in St Helena Bay were evacuated after a large fire broke out. The blaze, believed to have originated in one of the kitchen buildings, was further intensified by strong winds. Firefighters from multiple municipalities, assisted by two firefighting helicopters, battled the fire for approximately eight hours.

Despite their valiant efforts, the hotel was reduced to ashes. The aftermath left a lingering sight of what once was a destination of luxury and relaxation. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries reported except for one guest who was hospitalized. The hotel is currently making arrangements for guests with bookings.

Support Floods in for Firefighters

Despite the devastation, a ray of hope shone through as surrounding communities rallied in support of the firefighters. Their immense bravery and dedication to contain the fire were praised not only by local residents but also by people worldwide.

Other Unusual Incidents

While the hotel fire was a serious incident, other events brought a touch of light-heartedness. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, for instance, captured an escaped pig at a McDonald’s drive-thru, thanks to the help of the pig’s owner. The pig, humorously labelled as ‘insu-boar-dinate,’ was successfully taken into custody.

Further north, an Anchorage family in Alaska brought back their tradition of building a massive 20-feet tall snowman, affectionately known as ‘snowzilla,’ for the first time since 2013. The Hockey Hall of Fame, on the other hand, commemorated the first goal scored in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) by displaying the hockey stick used to score the goal, signifying the burgeoning interest in women’s professional hockey.

0
Local News
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
20 mins ago
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
The Town of Kirkland Lake, a quintessential Canadian municipality, is contemplating the accomplishments of its newly elected council, a year after the polls closed in October 2022. The council, with its remarkable gender division and historic mayoral election, has been an emblem of change and progress for the town. Historic Election and Gender Balance The
Kirkland Lake Council Marks First Year with Historic Gender Division and Emphasis on Training
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
41 mins ago
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
50 mins ago
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
Vernon County Seeks Local Participation for New Planning Committee
25 mins ago
Vernon County Seeks Local Participation for New Planning Committee
Joaquin Miller Park's Fire Circle Transforms Into California Writers Circle
26 mins ago
Joaquin Miller Park's Fire Circle Transforms Into California Writers Circle
Stephen Rinaldi Steps Down as Chelan County Fire Marshal
35 mins ago
Stephen Rinaldi Steps Down as Chelan County Fire Marshal
Latest Headlines
World News
Peristeri bwin Triumphs over Rytas in Basketball Champions League, Joe Ragland Shines
49 seconds
Peristeri bwin Triumphs over Rytas in Basketball Champions League, Joe Ragland Shines
Henry Ford Health Pioneers a Novel Approach for Treating Severe Mitral Stenosis
1 min
Henry Ford Health Pioneers a Novel Approach for Treating Severe Mitral Stenosis
Violence Against JUI Members Heightens Political Tensions in Pakistan
1 min
Violence Against JUI Members Heightens Political Tensions in Pakistan
U.S. Defense Department Awards $2.4M to Validate AI-Based Blood Test for Early Breast Cancer Detection
1 min
U.S. Defense Department Awards $2.4M to Validate AI-Based Blood Test for Early Breast Cancer Detection
Philadelphia Phillies Announce 14th Annual Phillies Charities 5K
1 min
Philadelphia Phillies Announce 14th Annual Phillies Charities 5K
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
3 mins
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
3 mins
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
3 mins
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
3 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
58 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app