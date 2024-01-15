A Plea for a Parrot: The Search for Trevor Larsen’s Missing Pet, Stormy

In an unusual tale of lost and found, Trevor Larsen, a local figure renowned for his unique pet companionship, is making a heartfelt appeal to the community to assist in locating his missing blue Quaker parrot, Stormy. Known for his distinctive companionship with a black rabbit named Mini Midnight, Trevor is now left with a void as Stormy, an integral part of his daily routine, is missing.

Stormy: The Blue Quaker Parrot

Stormy, slightly smaller than a Rosella, is characterized by his distinctive blue color and darker wings. The parrot, known for his daily ritual of perching on Trevor’s shoulder alongside Mini Midnight, took flight out of the front door just before Christmas and hasn’t been seen since. The incident left a gaping hole in the unique triad that Trevor, Stormy, and Mini Midnight formed.

A Reward for Stormy’s Safe Return

In a desperate bid to retrieve his beloved pet, Trevor is offering to replace Stormy with another parrot or even provide a reward to anyone who can help reunite him with his feathered friend. His earnest plea resonates with the bond he shared with Stormy, a bond that now seems fractured with Stormy’s disappearance.

Hope for Stormy’s Return

Trevor, who also owns another Quaker parrot named Charlie, is eagerly awaiting Stormy’s safe return. In a bid to reach out to the maximum number of people, he has provided his contact information for anyone who may have seen or found Stormy. The hope of having Stormy back home, perched on his shoulder alongside Mini Midnight, fuels Trevor’s pursuit in his search for his missing parrot.