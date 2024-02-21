A Night of Service Turns to Horror: Server Injured in Hit-and-Run over Unpaid Bill in Keego Harbor, Michigan

Imagine it's a bustling Friday night at your local restaurant. The clinking of glasses, the murmur of conversation, and the aroma of sizzling food fill the air. This was the scene at El Camino, a beloved Mexican eatery in Keego Harbor, Michigan, before an ordinary night turned into a nightmare for server Keirah Stack.

Advertisment

A Dispute Over Margaritas and More

The evening had been challenging, with a couple in their 50s voicing their dissatisfaction right from the start. Complaints about their drinks and the wait time for their entrees escalated to the point where they decided to leave—without settling their bill. After enjoying multiple rounds of margaritas and appetizers, their abrupt departure took a dark turn.

The Pursuit and the Hit-and-Run

Advertisment

Keirah, in an effort to address the situation, followed the couple to their dark-colored Mercedes C Class, hoping to at least obtain their vehicle's license plate. But what should have been a moment of accountability spiraled into violence as the couple, in their haste to flee, ran her over. Witnesses, including Keirah's own mother, watched in horror as she was left with bruises, cuts, and a knee infection, though, by some miracle, no broken bones. Currently, Keirah is on the mend, facing the daunting task of learning to walk once more. "It was just supposed to be another night at work," she would later recount, the weight of the event still heavy in her voice.

A Community Bands Together

In the aftermath, the El Camino restaurant and the Keego Harbor community have rallied to support Keirah and to bring the suspects to justice. The local police, armed with descriptions and a potential partial license plate (DY9003), have issued appeals for any information related to the incident. This has not only sparked a widespread search but also ignited conversations about the unseen risks service workers face and the broader implications of civility and safety in public spaces.

The story of that night at El Camino is not just about a hit-and-run. It's a testament to the resilience of a community, the bravery of those who serve, and the enduring quest for justice in the face of adversity. As the search for the suspects continues, one thing remains clear: Keego Harbor stands united, a beacon of hope and solidarity in the quest to ensure that such acts of recklessness and disregard for human life find no shelter within its bounds.