A Gesture of Unity: Multimedia Group Extends Condolences to Kencity Media Over Wofa KK's Passing

In a poignant display of solidarity within the media fraternity, a delegation from The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), led by its CEO, Kwasi Twum, recently visited the family and management of Kencity Media, home to Oman FM, to offer their condolences following the untimely passing of renowned broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK, in Accra. The visit, marked by heartfelt gestures and commitments, underscored the deep connections and mutual respect among Ghana’s media professionals.

Advertisment

Expressions of Sympathy and Support

Amidst the solemn atmosphere, the Multimedia Group’s delegation, comprising top managers and celebrated presenters such as Kweku Adu Kumi and Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, brought a message of empathy and unity to their colleagues at Kencity Media. Abdulai Awudu, Joshua Tigo, A. C. Ohene, and Martha Crentsil-Acquah, among others, shared in the grief of losing a distinguished voice in Ghanaian journalism. A.C. Ohene, on behalf of MGL, pledged unwavering support for the upcoming funeral rites, a gesture that further solidified the bonds between the two media houses. A book of condolence, signed by the visiting team, served as a tangible symbol of their shared sorrow and camaraderie.

Remembering Wofa KK

Advertisment

The legacy of Wofa KK, celebrated for his insightful commentary and dedication to truthful reporting, was a focal point of discussions during the visit. His colleagues and the broader media community remembered him not only for his professional achievements but also for his mentorship and the profound impact he had on those around him. The family, while grappling with their loss, shared plans for a one-week celebration of his life on March 9, 2024, at Kencity, inviting friends, colleagues, and admirers to honor the memory of a man who had significantly contributed to the nation’s media landscape.

A Unified Media in Mourning

The visit by The Multimedia Group to Kencity Media goes beyond traditional condolence gestures; it represents a moment of unity in Ghana’s often competitive media environment. Such acts of solidarity are pivotal in fostering a sense of community and support among professionals navigating the challenges of the industry. As preparations for Wofa KK’s one-week celebration continue, the media fraternity stands together, a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of its members in the face of loss.

The story of Wofa KK and the outpouring of support from peers like The Multimedia Group serves as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have and the collective strength of the media in Ghana. As the industry mourns, it also celebrates the life and contributions of a figure who left an indelible mark on journalism and the hearts of those who knew him.