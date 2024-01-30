A Decade of Dedication: Uzwaad Konkani Fortnightly Marks 10th Anniversary

The Uzwaad, a renowned Konkani language fortnightly publication of the Udupi diocese, marked its decennial anniversary with grandeur on January 28, 2024. Held at Milagres College grounds in Kallianpur, the event was a blend of speeches, honors, and cultural presentations, encapsulating a decade of the publication's unwavering service to the Konkani-speaking community.

Uzwaad: A Beacon for the Konkani Community

Fr Denis D'Sa, in his congratulatory speech, hailed the Uzwaad team for their dedicated efforts. He underscored the publication's role as the Udupi diocese's mouthpiece and acknowledged its resilience amid challenges. Dr Jerald Pinto lauded the reach of Uzwaad, which extends beyond local communities, underlining its influential role in the Konkani diaspora.

Editorial Freedom and Readership

Fr Chethan Lobo, a former editor of Uzwaad, emphasized the importance of maintaining editorial freedom and readership, which he deemed as the lifeblood of any publication. The current editor, Fr Alwyn Sequeira, was wished success in his role, highlighting the continuous evolution and growth of the publication.

Uplifting the Konkani Culture

James Mendonca, president of Mangalore Konkans, Dubai, and Dr Gerald Issac Lobo, bishop of the diocese of Udupi, also graced the audience with their presence. They echoed praises for the publication's quality and its instrumental role in enriching Konkani culture. The event also witnessed the honouring of individuals who supported the fortnightly, including Nanu Marol, as well as the winners of various competitions.

Adding a cultural touch to the celebrations, a Konkani play titled 'Dadlya Bhitar Tu Sadenv', penned by Dr Fr Alwyn Serrao was brought to life by the Astitva team. The play resonated with the audience, further accentuating the rich tapestry of Konkani culture.

The decennial celebration of Uzwaad was not just an event, but a testament to the undying spirit of the Konkani-speaking community and their unabated love for their language and culture. The Uzwaad stands as a beacon of resilience and dedication, demonstrating a decade of unwavering commitment to the promotion of Konkani literature and traditions.