64-Year-Old Motor Rider Killed in Tragic Road Accident in Kumasi

A tragic turn of events unfolded at the Anloga intersection in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on January 27, 2024. Baba Nuhu Abdallah, a 64-year-old motor rider, fell victim to a devastating road accident, resulting in his untimely demise. A sequence of unfortunate circumstances culminated in this tragic incident.

Advertisment

The Unforeseen Tragedy

According to police reports, the incident took place around 4:30 pm on Asokwa New Road. Abdallah had already been knocked down by an unidentified vehicle and was lying vulnerable in the middle of the road. The subsequent event turned fatal when a Scania Marcopolo bus, driven by James Oppong, ran over him. The bus, heading from Adum, Kumasi to Accra, failed to spot Abdallah on the road.

The impact of the collision led to serious injuries for Abdallah who succumbed to them at the scene. His life was snuffed out in an instant, leaving behind a trail of questions and a quest for justice. The police reacted swiftly, depositing his body at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for an autopsy. In the ensuing chaos, the driver of the bus was arrested, and both the bus and the motorbike were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The tragic death of Abdallah has opened a new chapter of investigation for the police. They are working tirelessly to unravel the mystery behind the unidentified vehicle that knocked Abdallah down initially.