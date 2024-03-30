50 injured as engine hits stationary train in Lalmonirhat

An unexpected incident at Lalmonirhat rail station left at least 50 passengers injured when a newly attached locomotive engine collided with a stationary train. Among the injured, two were critically hurt and had to be rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred during an engine change for the Parbatipur-bound commuter train from Burimari.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Accident

According to witnesses, the chain of events began when locomotive driver Gour Govinda removed the original engine and fetched another from the locomotive shed to attach to the waiting train. The collision happened during this attachment process, causing injuries to passengers. The injured were promptly taken to Lalmonirhat Railway Hospital, with the more severe cases transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Following the incident, the passengers received first aid before continuing their journey to Parbatipur.

Official Response and Actions

Advertisment

In the aftermath, Lalmonirhat Rail Station Master Nurunnabi Islam confirmed the incident, stating that a formal complaint had been lodged against driver Gour Govinda, with disciplinary actions pending upon his return from Dinajpur. Efforts to reach Lalmonirhat's Railway Divisional Manager Abdus Salam for comment were unsuccessful.

Public and Safety Concerns

The incident has raised significant concerns regarding railway safety and the protocols for changing locomotive engines. As the community seeks answers and the railway department promises an investigation, questions about the measures in place to prevent such accidents are at the forefront of discussions. The promise of action against the responsible parties offers some reassurance, but the event serves as a reminder of the critical importance of stringent safety practices in railway operations.

This unfortunate event not only highlights the potential hazards associated with rail travel but also prompts a broader conversation about the need for enhanced safety protocols and training for railway staff. As investigations continue, the hope remains that this incident will lead to improved safety measures, preventing future accidents and ensuring the well-being of passengers and staff alike.