41st Annual Easter Egg Festival: A Blend of Fun, Community, and Charity

The St. Mary's County Government's Department of Recreation & Parks is gearing up to host the 41st Annual Easter Egg Festival. Scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, the festival will take place at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds, promising a day of joy and community bonding for all attendees, irrespective of the weather.

Family Friendly Entertainment and More

From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fairgrounds will buzz with an array of activities designed to entertain and engage all ages. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for meet-and-greets, and children up to 12 years old can participate in exciting egg hunts. The festival's entertainment quotient is further amplified by live performances, arts and crafts sessions, and face painting stations.

A Showcase of Local Flavors and Businesses

Local food stalls will add a gastronomic dimension to the festival, serving mouth-watering fare to attendees. Additionally, shopping enthusiasts can explore offerings from area vendors, turning the festival into a platform for local businesses. Vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities are available online, providing businesses with significant promotional benefits across multiple media platforms.

A Noble Cause: The Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program

While the festival is a celebration of community and tradition, it also serves a noble cause. The nominal $5.00 participation fee contributes to the egg hunt, meetings with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Cottontail, face painting, and other activities. The net proceeds from the festival, along with those from an annual golf tournament, fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program. This initiative grants qualified individuals a 50% discount on registration fees for department activities, making recreation more accessible to all.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online starting February 19, 2024, or in-person at the Recreation & Parks main office. For additional information or questions about the event, residents are encouraged to contact the Recreation & Parks department or visit their official website and social media pages.