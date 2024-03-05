24-Hour Crime Spree Across Umatilla County: Vandalism, Theft, and Drug Activity Rattle Communities

Residents across Umatilla County woke up to a string of crimes on Monday, ranging from prowling teens in Hermiston to a theft report in Milton-Freewater, marking a concerning 24-hour wave of criminal activity. The incidents, which included vandalism, theft, drug activity, and domestic disturbances, have put local authorities on high alert and the community on edge.

Advertisment

Early Morning Vandalism and Theft

The day began with a report at 12:19 a.m. from a resident on Northwest Crestview Court, Hermiston, about a group of teens lurking around their garage and vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Pendleton police were called to Robert Smith Antiques and issued a citation for a resting ordinance violation. The spree of vandalism continued with graffiti found at Roy Raley Park by Pendleton police, and a theft of a vehicle was reported on Joy Lane, Hermiston. These incidents underscore a growing concern for property safety in the area.

Drug Activity and Public Disturbances

Advertisment

As the day progressed, reports of drug activity surfaced, with calls coming from various locations including East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, and the Grocery Outlet in Pendleton. A notable incident occurred at the John Murray Building, Pendleton, where a 911 caller reported drug activity. Additionally, a domestic disturbance was reported at Minnehaha Road, Hermiston, and two brothers were reported fighting on Northwest 11th Street, Pendleton, highlighting the strain on local law enforcement and emergency services.

Community Response and Concerns

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and local police departments are actively investigating these incidents, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities. These events have sparked a conversation among community members about the need for increased security measures and community policing initiatives to deter crime and ensure public safety.

This recent crime wave in Umatilla County serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by communities in ensuring safety and security. As residents and authorities grapple with these incidents, the collective effort to maintain peace and order has never been more critical. The impact of these crimes extends beyond the victims, affecting the sense of security and well-being of the entire community.