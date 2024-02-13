£1m Tourist Accommodation Funding Programme Set to Boost Newry, Mourne and Down District

Finally, after a prolonged wait of four years, the £1m Tourist Accommodation Funding Programme is on the brink of being unveiled in the Newry, Mourne and Down district. The much-awaited funding aims to bolster the construction of new hotel developments in the area, breathing new life into the local tourism industry.

A Long-Awaited Boost for Tourism

The ERT committee greenlit the capital grant fund back in February 2020, but unfortunate circumstances, including the council's response to the Covid pandemic, hindered its progress. Nevertheless, the current state of the funding project indicates that the funding criteria are being revised in accordance with the latest market conditions and the council's tourism strategy for 2024-29.

Addressing Concerns and Finalizing Criteria

Questions have been raised about the distribution of the funding across the district, and the council is anticipated to address these concerns with elected representatives. As the updated funding criteria are being finalized, the scheme is expected to go live in May 2024, marking a significant milestone for the local tourism industry.

Looking Forward to a Prosperous Future

The £1m Tourist Accommodation Funding Programme is poised to create new opportunities for the district, supporting the development of hotels and other tourist accommodations. This investment is expected to generate jobs and stimulate economic growth in the region, making it an attractive destination for visitors from all corners of the globe.

This long-awaited funding initiative is not just about building new hotels; it's about revitalizing the local tourism industry, fostering community development, and showcasing the unique charm of the Newry, Mourne and Down district. With the scheme set to go live in May 2024, the future looks brighter than ever for this picturesque corner of the world.

